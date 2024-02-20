The Indian government is waiting for an official response from Apple regarding alerts that appeared about five months ago and alerted political leaders in opposition to possible state-sponsored hacking attempts.

Government questions Apple regarding security alerts

The security state of Apple's devices and the reasoning for the particular alerts sent to opposition members are the two main questions that Apple is allegedly asked, according to Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar expressed skepticism over the possibility that Apple would openly acknowledge any vulnerabilities within their systems concerning the common trend of platforms to downplay such faults. The minister pointed out that the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) investigation is still ongoing to determine the exact nature of the issue, even though Apple has provided some clarifications, including denials of state actor involvement.

The controversy started in October after several opposition politicians claimed to have received notifications from Apple regarding attempts to breach their iPhones by state-supported attackers. Leading lawmakers from a range of political parties are on the list of recipients, indicating a general concern about privacy and digital security.



Chandrasekhar claims the government had to speak with Apple directly to get answers since it lacked the technical capacity to assess the security of Apple's iOS on its own. Chandrasekhar expressed, "We certainly have no R&D (research and development) capability in the government to understand what is in the iOS and what is not, and certainly Apple is not going to tell us its proprietary technology. So we called them."

He emphasized a commitment to defending fundamental rights and establishing a safe and trustworthy online environment, strongly rejecting claims that the government wants to stifle free speech or invade privacy.



Chandrasekhar clarified that the goal of these actions is not to censor but rather to hold platforms accountable and enable a transparent dispute resolution process for customers, independent of government intervention, in light of allegations regarding the government's fact-checking unit and amendments to IT Rules 2021. This perspective is part of a bigger initiative to strike a compromise between state supervision and the defense of people's liberties and rights in the digital era.

