'Great troll': Dillon Danis leaves Joe Rogan impressed as Logan Paul fight nears

Feud and trash talk are commonplace in the world of combat sports and entertainment. Dillon Danis, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu specialist and MMA fighter, is no stranger to verbal sparring bouts with his opponents. His continuing battle with YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul and his fiancée, model Nina Agdal, has piqued the interest of none other than Joe Rogan, the legendary podcaster and UFC commentator, as per Dexerto.

Joe Rogan talks about Paul vs Danis

As the highly anticipated boxing challenge between Danis and Paul approaches, the two combatants' verbal war has reached unprecedented heights. What began as standard pre-fight banter quickly escalated into a full-fledged social media brawl, with both competitors and their significant others participating. Among the heated arguments, Joe Rogan chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

According to Dexerto, during a recent episode of his massively famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan acknowledged Dillon Danis' approach to the rivalry, calling him a "great troll." In this context, a "troll" is someone who intentionally stirs up controversy or irritates people online for fun or attention. Trolling can create a lot of excitement and anticipation for a bout in the realm of combat sports.

Danis’ trolling captures attention

Rogan's appraisal of Danis' trolling powers demonstrates the fighter's ability to generate interest and hype for his forthcoming battle with Logan Paul. On numerous social media sites, the two have traded verbal jabs and insults, with Danis usually taking a no-holds-barred approach. While some may find his techniques provocative or distasteful, there is no disputing that they have captured the public's attention.

Rogan's description of Danis as a "great troll" indicates that he understands the strategic significance of generating attention and intrigue through provocative and contentious utterances, as per Dexerto. Fighters who can effectively participate in pre-fight theatrics frequently experience higher pay-per-view buys and audience engagement in the realm of combat sports, where promotion and marketing play a big role.

A financial success for both fighters

According to Dexerto, while it is critical to remember that the major emphasis of each bout should be competition, the art of marketing should not be overlooked. Danis has shown an ability to build excitement and anticipation surrounding his battle with Paul, which might lead to financial success for both athletes.

As the fight date approaches, the issue is whether Dillon Danis can back up his trash talk with a solid performance in the ring. The outcome of the fight will ultimately determine if his trolling efforts were a successful precursor to triumph or just a marketing tool.

