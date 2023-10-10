'Green Light': Drake uses amusing internet slang against Andrew Tate for problematic comments on Canadian men

Drake recently released his newest album, "For All the Dogs," which has received mixed reactions from listeners. But Drizzy's detractors don't just come from his admirers. After explaining why he doesn't think Canadian men are particularly manly, former kickboxer Andrew Tate criticized the rapper and, in fact, all Canadian men. Tate offered his opinion in a podcast episode by simulating a dialogue with a fictional Canadian man.

“Imagine being from Canada. Imagine saying I’m a man. ‘From where?’ ‘From Canada.’ What? That doesn’t go together. ‘What are you talking about? Wait. You’re a man? From Canada?’ Nah. Can’t be. ‘No, no, I’m a man.’ You’re not, bruv. Of course not. There are no men in Canada. F*cking joking.”

ALSO READ: Who is Sam Hyde? Doja Cat draws massive flak after rocking T-shirt featuring alt-right comic

Drake reacts to Andrew Tate's comments

It is obvious that an "alpha male" like Tate does not consider Canadian men to be true examples of men. And by the looks of things, Drake didn't think much of his point of view. The rapper watched a portion of Tate's podcast on Instagram, and in response, he left a remark with the words "green light" and the sobbing laughing emoji.

Greenlight, as used in slang, refers to putting out a hit on someone or warning others that it is "open season" against a person or group in retaliation for some perceived offense. Drake was probably only kidding because of the emoji, but his casual remark has caused a heated debate between Tate's and Drake's fans online.

These two celebrities have previously engaged in online interaction. Tate tweeted earlier this year about Drake's pink nail polish and said and wrote, “There’s a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.” It doesn't appear that Tate has addressed Drake's remark as of yet.

About Andrew Tate

Internet personality, social media influencer, and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate III began his boxing and martial arts training in 2005. He gradually grabbed control in November 2008 when he was named the seventh-best light-heavyweight kickboxer in the United Kingdom by the International Sport Kickboxing Association.

When he retired, Tate started offering memberships and courses on the website. Despite being barred from numerous places for his misogynistic online remarks, he has gained enormous popularity since retiring. Tate was detained in Romania in December 2022 on allegations of rape, human trafficking, and leading a criminal gang. The claims were acknowledged by officials. He and his brother Tristan have both been the focus of criminal investigations since April 2022.

ALSO READ: What is going on with CryptoZoo? Logan Paul draws flak for underwhelming compensation offers