Grey’s Anatomy and other medical TV shows are helping doctors fight the Coronavirus pandemic; Find out how

As per reports, TV medical shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and others are donating surgical gloves and masks that are used as props on the shows to hospitals to fight the pandemic.

Who would have thought that medical shows and dramas that entertain millions of people on screen will turn out to be of mammoth help during times of crisis. That’s right! We all know that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, doctors are working around the clock to treat Coronavirus patients, but due to the increasing number of patients, the demand for the medical tools is on a surge and due to the surging demand, the supply is short. And in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, since hospitals require medical tools and other amenities to treat the patients, the help has come from medical dramas. That’s right! Medical dramas including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Resident, among others, are all donating surgical gloves and masks that are used as props on the shows to aid real-life doctors in the fight against the virus

In an interview, Krista Vernoff, the executive producer of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19” said that “At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station.” Furthermore, Krista said that while the doctors are risking their lives by treating the patients, the TV shows and their cast and crew are “tremendously grateful and At Grey’s Anatomy, she said, “we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to those donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

Although the United States has around 13 million N95 respirator masks, however, give the crisis, the government predicts that more masks might be needed in the next six months. Besides Grey’s Anatomy, other television shows such as The Good Doctor and Filthy Rich are also expected to make similar donations which will include cleaning supplies and food pallets. “This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community,” informed Dr. Karen L. Law, program director of Internal Medicine Residency Program at Emory University. Well, who would have thought that medical drama will come to everyone’s rescue at such a crisis and we are sure that after entertaining their fans on screen, this gesture towards the Coronavirus victims is something that their fans would highly appreciate.

