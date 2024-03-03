Guilty Verdict In Jennifer Dulos Case: All You Need To Know As Michelle Troconis Convicted On All Counts

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to tragic death and conspiracy to murder

In a case that has gripped the nation since May 2019, Michelle Troconis, the live-in girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, has been found guilty on all counts related to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis's estranged wife. The verdict was delivered after a lengthy trial that saw the presentation of a vast array of evidence.

Conviction details and family statement

Troconis was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, and hindering prosecution. The prosecution argued that Troconis played a crucial role in the disappearance and subsequent cover-up of Jennifer Dulos's murder.

Carrie Luft, a spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos's family and friends, expressed their grief and the importance of the verdict. She said, "We have lost a mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and cherished friend. This verdict represents the meticulous collection, analysis, and presentation of evidence to illuminate an unconscionable series of crimes."

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five, disappeared during a custody dispute with Fotis Dulos. Despite extensive searches, her body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020, weeks after being charged with Jennifer's murder. Prosecutors allege that Fotis killed Jennifer in her garage on May 24, 2019.

Troconis's role

During the trial, the jury saw interrogation footage where Troconis admitted to lying about seeing Fotis Dulos at their home on the morning Jennifer vanished.

Prosecutors presented evidence of Troconis's involvement in disposing of evidence, including blood-soaked items and zip ties, which they claimed were used in the murder.

Troconis's defense attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, argued that Troconis had no knowledge of Fotis Dulos's plans and was not involved in any criminal activity. He emphasized that Troconis was not on trial for Fotis's actions and that there was no evidence to suggest she knew about the murder.

Sentencing and next steps

Troconis's sentencing is set for May 31, and she remains in custody on a $6 million cash surety bond. Jennifer Dulos's mother now has custody of her five children. Fotis Dulos's friend and former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, is also accused of helping cover up the crime and is awaiting trial.

The verdict in the Michelle Troconis case marks a significant milestone in the Jennifer Dulos case. While it brings some closure to Jennifer's family and friends, the search for her body continues, and the investigation into those involved in her disappearance remains ongoing.

