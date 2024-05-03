Gypsy-Rose Blanchard visits Sephora for first time amid promoting upcoming series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, known for her compelling stories, recently made her first visit to Sephora. Blanchard dove into the world of cosmetics with makeup artist Alexis Oakley, preparing for her upcoming appearance to promote the Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Let's take a closer look at Blanchard's exciting Sephora spree.

Exploring Sephora's wonders

In a TikTok post, makeup artist Alexis Oakley documented Blanchard's journey through Sephora's aisles, offering her expert recommendations on must-have products. Blanchard, looking for a glam makeover, eagerly absorbed Oakley's advice as they navigated the Los Angeles-based store.

Oakley wasted no time directing Blanchard to the contour section, where they discovered Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty collection. Blanchard was immediately drawn to Oakley's popular contour stick, the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick. Oakley's assurance that it would "snatch you up" and "make such a big difference" persuaded Blanchard to put it in her basket without hesitation.

Building the perfect base

Blanchard turned her attention to brows, asking Oakley for advice on the best products. Oakley recommended the Kosas Brow Pencil because of its precision and ease of use, which Blanchard approved.

Completing the look

Blanchard was curious about Oakley's entire makeup routine and eagerly awaited a list of the products she used. Oakley quickly guided Blanchard through the NARS, Makeup Forever, and Charlotte Tilbury selections, making sure she had everything she needed, including a NARS concealer, Makeup Forever lip liner, and Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

Recognizing the importance of skincare, Oakley directed Blanchard to Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer, which laid the groundwork for flawless makeup application.

Final touches and application techniques

Blanchard and Oakley went to the front of the store and purchased Patrick Ta blush and Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in the shade Hope. Oakley showed her expert application techniques, stating the use of a beauty blender to restore skin's natural glow.

Before Oakley's TikTok post, Blanchard proudly displayed her glam look, thanks to Oakley's expertise. Her newfound confidence shone through her recent blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty, capturing the essence of her evolving journey.

