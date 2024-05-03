Gypsy-Rose Blanchard visits Sephora for first time amid promoting upcoming series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard recently embarked on an exciting journey. She made her first trip to Sephora. Blanchard explored the world of beauty products alongside makeup artist Alexis Oakley.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on May 03, 2024  |  12:59 PM IST |  410
(Image Courtesy: Alexis Oakley)
Image Courtesy: Alexis Oakley
Key Highlight
  • Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, accompanied by makeup artist Alexis Oakley, explores the cosmetic world
  • Oakley guides Blanchard through Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and Makeup Forever sections

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, known for her compelling stories, recently made her first visit to Sephora. Blanchard dove into the world of cosmetics with makeup artist Alexis Oakley, preparing for her upcoming appearance to promote the Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Let's take a closer look at Blanchard's exciting Sephora spree. 

Exploring Sephora's wonders 

In a TikTok post, makeup artist Alexis Oakley documented Blanchard's journey through Sephora's aisles, offering her expert recommendations on must-have products. Blanchard, looking for a glam makeover, eagerly absorbed Oakley's advice as they navigated the Los Angeles-based store. 

Oakley wasted no time directing Blanchard to the contour section, where they discovered Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty collection. Blanchard was immediately drawn to Oakley's popular contour stick, the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick. Oakley's assurance that it would "snatch you up" and "make such a big difference" persuaded Blanchard to put it in her basket without hesitation.

Image Courtesy: Alexis Oakley

Building the perfect base 

As Blanchard asked for foundation recommendations, Oakley shared her favorites from Makeup Forever and Armani. Oakley chose Makeup Forever's HD Skin Hydra Glow Hydrating Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid for its glowy finish, which is ideal for achieving Blanchard's desired look. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Blanchard turned her attention to brows, asking Oakley for advice on the best products. Oakley recommended the Kosas Brow Pencil because of its precision and ease of use, which Blanchard approved. 

Completing the look 

Blanchard was curious about Oakley's entire makeup routine and eagerly awaited a list of the products she used. Oakley quickly guided Blanchard through the NARS, Makeup Forever, and Charlotte Tilbury selections, making sure she had everything she needed, including a NARS concealer, Makeup Forever lip liner, and Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

Image Courtesy: Alexis Oakley

Recognizing the importance of skincare, Oakley directed Blanchard to Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer, which laid the groundwork for flawless makeup application. 

Final touches and application techniques 

Blanchard and Oakley went to the front of the store and purchased Patrick Ta blush and Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in the shade Hope. Oakley showed her expert application techniques, stating the use of a beauty blender to restore skin's natural glow. 

Before Oakley's TikTok post, Blanchard proudly displayed her glam look, thanks to Oakley's expertise. Her newfound confidence shone through her recent blonde hair transformation and rhinoplasty, capturing the essence of her evolving journey.

ALSO READ: Yoga teacher claims idea theft in children’s book; KNOW HOW Lauren Sánchez is accused of copyright infringement

Advertisement

Know more about Gypsy-Rose Blanchard:

What is 'Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up'?
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up is a lifetime series that follows Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's life after her incarceration for her involvement in her mother's murder.
What is Gypsy-Rose Blanchard doing now?
Following her release from prison, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been adjusting to life outside of incarceration.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakina Kaukawala

Sakina is a seeker of truth and uncovers hidden perspectives, ensuring her readers are not just informed but

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles