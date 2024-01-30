The South Georgia island in the Antarctic is said to have lost a king penguin due to avian flu, according to the Guardian. It is confirmed, it will be the first species killed by the extremely contagious H5N1 virus in the wild.

Scientists show concern over H5N1

According to researchers who are concerned about the disease's potentially disastrous effects on isolated penguin populations. say that the present breeding season may allow the virus to spread quickly and result in one of the largest ecological disasters of modern times.

About King penguins

At around 3 feet tall, king penguins are the second largest penguins in the world and have a lifespan of more than 20 years in the wild. According to the most recent information provided by the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research (Scar), the suspected case was discovered on South Georgia Island in the Antarctic.

Not only did the king penguin die from H5N1, but at the same spot a gentoo penguin also died. At the Falkland Islands, which are located 1,500 kilometers (1,900 miles) west of South Georgia, it has been reported that another gentoo penguin succumbed from H5N1. Elephant seal deaths have increased since H5N1 entered the Antarctic, along with deaths of fur seals, kelp gulls, and other seal-related species.

Molecular virologist Ed Hutchinson of the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research stated: "The risk this H5N1 virus posed to wildlife in this delicate ecosystem rang alarm bells when it arrived in the Antarctic towards the end of last year." Furthermore, while hearing about penguin deaths is undoubtedly upsetting, it is regrettably not shocking in the slightest.

The virus is wreaking havoc on Arctic wildlife populations as well. It was discovered in December that a polar bear had succumbed to H5N1 for the first time. Similar to penguins, bears often reside in isolated areas with few humans, thus it's possible that more of them passed away unreported.

H5N1 Outbreak

In 2021, the avian flu pandemic began in Europe. An avian influenza summary released by the European Food Safety Authority states that as of September 2022, H5N1 had been identified in 63 wild bird species in 37 countries. Because seabirds congregate so closely during the mating season, it affects them very hard; some colonies suffer mortality of 50% to 60%.

Following its transatlantic journey, the first American example was identified in January 2022 when an American wigeon duck was discovered in South Carolina. It reached South America by November. Over a few weeks in early 2023, more than forty percent of all Peruvian pelicans perished.

