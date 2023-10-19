Halloween spending to surge to record USD 12.2 billion in 2023: Here's why

Halloween is a popular event around the world, but in the US, the occasion has an incredible economic impact. Halloween spending in the US is anticipated to reach a record $12.2 billion in 2023, breaking the previous high of $10.6 billion.

Even though consumers may not spend as much money on Halloween as they do on the gift-focused winter holidays of Hanukkah or Christmas, or the pricey family feasts of Thanksgiving or Eid al-Fitr, experts claim that people still can't help spending money during the spooky season. In contrast to Canadians, who only estimate to spend C$50 or more this year, Americans spend an average of 108 dollars on a variety of costumes, candy, home decorations, and party supplies.

Halloween can extend to a full season of events for both adults and children, for many people, and isn't just about trick-or-treating for a few hours around the neighborhood or showing up in a costume borrowed from a friend. Profiting from its popularity, retailers use a variety of gimmicks every season to increase sales of candy, pumpkins, and other goods.

Today's Halloween revelers, however, embrace the holiday regardless of their religious beliefs for another reason: familiarity. Additionally, "ritual artifacts" are one of the most crucial components of any ritual, whether it be a religious celebration or a party. That includes pumpkins, candy, and costumes for Halloween. All these items are integral to the celebration of the holiday's ritual, says Wood, and people are eager to buy them.

This expenditure continues in challenging economic, political, and social environments because it is largely recession-resistant. The expenditure on ritual items, such as costumes, is "fairly price insensitive"; customers will keep shopping even in difficult economic times.

According to Stacy Wood, a professor of marketing at North Carolina State University's Poole College of Management, US Halloween spending remained high even throughout the worst years of COVID-19, she claims, despite the pandemic leaving some establishments floundering in 2020. Consumers continued to spend more than $8 billion on holiday purchases in 2020, according to the NRF.

The executive vice president of strategy at Prosper Insights & Analytics, a US-based retail analyst, predicts that this year's Halloween participation will be the greatest in recent memory. As an example, NRF data reveals that 32% of respondents intend to host or attend a Halloween party.

Additionally, Americans are anticipated to spend $3.9 billion this year on Halloween-related home decorations alone, or almost one-third of all expenditures. According to retail analyst Bruce Winder, some of the decor items can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars alone. Even with its $300 price tag, Home Depot's 12-foot Skelly skeleton has already sold out three times this year.

