Happy Birthday Google: The company celebrates 23rd birthday with a cake themed doodle

Who doesn’t like celebrating Birthdays? Well, Birthdays are always special and it should be celebrated. Everyone’s favourite Google too is turning a year older today and is celebrating its 23rd birthday. The company made sure to make this day special and they marked it with a doodle on its homepage. The Google doodle features a cake with 23 written on top of it with a birthday candle substituting for ‘L’ in ‘Google.’

Every alphabet in the Google doodle appears to be a piece of cake with a chocolate sauce dripping on each of them from the top. Indeed every letter looks so tempting. The cake is a two-tiered one with a green coloured candle on top. Although September 27 marks the 23rd birthday of Google, not many know that technically, Google was founded on September 4, 1998. Though the company, for the first seven years, observed its birth anniversary on the said date, that year, it decided to shift the celebrations to September 27 to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.

Talking about Google, it is the most widely-used search engine globally. Its current CEO is Sundar Pichai, who succeeded Page on October 24, 2015. Page, meanwhile, took over the same position at Alphabet Inc. On December 3, 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Alphabet as well. Alphabet Inc. was created on October 2, 2015, through a restructuring of Google and later became its parent company and that of its former subsidiaries as well.

