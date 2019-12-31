Happy New Year 2020: New Zealand is the first country to begin with the celebrations; Watch Videos

Happy New Year 2020: New Zealand has become the first country to welcome the New Year 2020. Check out a few glimpses of New Year celebrations from the beautiful country.

We are just a few hours away from welcoming the New Year and of course, every one of us is busy with preparations for the same. As the previous year 2019 comes to a close, people are gearing up to celebrate the arrival of New Year 2020 through firework displays, house parties, get togethers, etc. Now, there are a few who have already begun with the celebrations. Yes, you heard it right. We are talking about New Zealand here.

For the unversed, New Zealand has become the first country to begin with the New Year celebrations. The clock has already struck midnight there and the beautiful country has officially entered 2020. Now, celebrations are underway in New Zealand with parties, street parades and fireworks being displayed in full swing. People have also taken to their social media handles and shared glimpses of the same thereby sending in their share of happiness to the rest of the world.

Check out some of the glimpses of New Year celebrations in New Zealand below:

Hello to the start of the 'Twenties. Happy New Year from #napier #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/bRidKi8S6N — C J Callan (cjcallan333) December 31, 2019

HAPPY NEW YEAR! #NewZealand rings in the new year with a fireworks display at the Sky Tower in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/BWJkoxiviv — Sunil kumar (TweetsOfSunil) December 31, 2019

Now, there’s another country where people are all set to ring in the New Year with great pomp and show which is Australia. The country has been through a lot in the past one year but it hasn’t discouraged the people. This is the reason why they are all preparing to welcome another year despite some of their plans being spoiled due to constant wildfires happening in and around the country since some time.

