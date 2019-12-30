Happy New Year 2020: Whatsapp messages, quotes, wishes, SMS to send your loved ones

Happy New Year 2020 Wishes, Status, Quotes: Just in time for the New Year 2020, we have all the different ways you can wish your friends and family on Whatsapp. Check it out

2019 is coming to an end which means that it is time for the new year to begin. A new year means new resolutions, new beginnings and new ways to celebrate life. As the new year is coming close, it is time to party and celebrate with friends and family. But, let’s be real, we cannot always wish and be close to our friends. So, here we have all the ways you can wish your friends through Whatsapp messages and quotes.

Happy New Year 2019 Wishes, Status, Quotes and Messages:

1. “Ring out the old, ring in the new,

Ring, happy bells, across the snow:

The year is going, let him go;

Ring out the false, ring in the true.” —Alfred Lord Tennyson

2. “The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written.” —Melody Beattie

3. Let the past be finished with

The New Year has come ahead and possessed the clock.

So let’s look forward to all of the possibilities

The New Year in those twelve months along with it attracts

Happy New Year.”

4. Oh My Dear, forget your anxiety,

Let all your dreams be apparent,

Never place tear, please notice,

I wish to tell a single thing on your Ear

Wishing you a prosperous Happy New Year!”

5. Life is full of ups and downs but thanks to you guys, I can never feel down. Thanks for being my support. I love you so much, Happy New Year. May God bless you.

6. As long as you are with me, I don’t need any other reason to celebrate the new year. You’re all the reasons I need to smile. Wishing you a happy new year!

7. Its time of the year to make new year’s resolutions that you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway. Happy new year!

8. “Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie

9. Being able to spend every new year with you is the most wonderful experience in life. May the new year bring a long-lasting smile to your faces.

10. “Each day is a new beginning, the chance to do with it what should be done and not be seen as simply another day to put in the time.” –Catherine Pulsifer

Credits :parade

