On Thursday, Greek lawmakers passed a bill legalizing same-sex marriage and equal parenting rights for same-sex couples. It is a bill that has divided the country's society and faced strong opposition from the influential Orthodox Church.

The historic bill proposed by the center-right administration of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis received a late Thursday vote in the 300-seat parliament by a cross-party majority of 176 legislators.

Greece is the first Orthodox Christian country to enact a law permitting same-sex unions, despite being the sixteenth country in the EU to do so. In 2015, the nation made civil unions available to same-sex couples, although, at that time, it did not grant equal parenting rights.

Following his overwhelming reelection last year, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis committed to enact the new laws. In a statement to his cabinet last month, he argued that same-sex marriage was a matter of equal rights, cited the existence of comparable laws in over 30 other nations, and declared that no one should be treated as a "second-class citizen" or as the "child of a lesser God."



Apart from allowing same-sex marriages, the act permits adoption and grants equal legal guardianship rights to both same-sex parents, whereas, to date, the rights have been restricted to biological parents. The option of surrogate pregnancies and assisted reproduction are not available to same-sex couples under the legislation. Furthermore, it denies transsexual persons the right to parent.

Opposition from Church

The Church of Greece, which also opposes heterosexual legal marriage, has been the biggest opposer of the new bill. Church representatives have mostly focused their criticism of the law on how it will affect traditional family values. They also claim that if legal issues arise, surrogacy privileges for gay couples may eventually be extended.

Supporters of the church and conservative groups have organized minor protests against the new legislation. This month, the Holy Synod, the supreme body of the Greek Orthodox Church, wrote a letter to legislators claiming that the bill “abolishes fatherhood and motherhood, neutralizes the sexes,” and that it would confuse children.

