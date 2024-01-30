King Charles is back home after three nights in a hospital in Central London for a procedure related to an enlarged prostate. Charles left the London Clinic in Marylebone on Monday, a few hours after his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton left the facility after a 13-day stay.

The palace said in a statement, "Thank you to all those who have sent their good wishes during The King's hospital stay. His Majesty is delighted that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

The London Clinic has received plaudits from royal family-affiliated sources for the security protocols put in place for Charles's visit. "Royal security and the London Clinic faced significant challenges when two senior royals were hospitalized, but they overcame them with great success, which has been a relief for everyone involved," a source told Vanity Fair.

When will King Charles II resume his work?

It was unknown how long the king would miss from work while recovering, and no other information regarding his treatment was given before his release on Monday.

Charles was brought to the same private facility where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, had a surgical procedure done on her abdomen without any details. According to a statement released earlier by Kensington Palace, she was also back at home in Windsor on Monday, recuperating well.

Charles was crowned at the age of 74 last year, having inherited the throne following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. It is widely believed that he was in good health. According to The Associated Press, he had a non-cancerous tumor removed from his face in 2008.

According to Britain's National Health Service, about one in three men may experience some problems with prostate enlargement at some point in their lives, and the ailment is frequently linked to aging.

