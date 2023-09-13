Has Logan Paul agreed to Dillon Danis being his best man? Internet rivals face-off in new video

Logan Paul's popular internet feud with mixed martial artist Dillon Danis has taken a new turn when the two met in person during their press conference in August.

This chat was finally published on DAZN's YouTube page on September 12, and viewers got to see their intense social media dispute come to life. The trash talk was heated, but so were the several deals they signed during the course of their conversation, one of which has left some fans perplexed.

ALSO READ: Did Logan Paul receive an apology from Dillon Danis? Debunking the viral rumor

Logan Paul agrees to have Dillon Danis serve as his best man if he wins the match

In the faceoff, Logan asked Dillon Danis whether he truly believed he would win on fight night and to what extent he was willing to risk that outcome. Dillon, on the other hand, reminded his opponent of a wager he'd already made with him.

"It said if I win, I have to be the best man at your wedding," Danis remarked. Logan appeared to agree with this, but he had another condition if he ended up winning instead. Logan said he would get Dillon’s entire purse if he won the battle and Dillon replied with a “Sure”.

YouTuber Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis faceoff

This isn't the only deal these two made during their meeting. The two also committed to a rematch in MMA if Danis shows up to their fight on October 14. An event that many fans were concerned about after Danis abruptly dropped out of his fight against KSI earlier this year.

Fans are also perplexed about Danis' intended role as Logan Paul's best man, given that Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, was issued a restraining order against Danis just last week owing to his continuous online rants about her.

For the time being, it's uncertain whether this will truly happen, but we won't know until these two meet in the ring on October 14.

ALSO READ: 'I can’t send any more messages' - Kai Cenat left heartbroken after celeb crush SZA blocks him on IG