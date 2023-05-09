Hasbulla arrested: What did the viral internet sensation do? Here’s what we know

Viral internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has been reportedly arrested. He was arrested for violating traffic laws in his native place of Dagestan, Russia, according to Red Corner MMA.

"According to Dagetan's Internal Affairs, Hasbulla and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations," the account tweeted.

The account further shared that Hasbulla and his entourage were reportedly celebrating a friend's wedding when they were arrested by authorities.

The account also shared a clip of an incident wherein, the 20-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship signee can be seen in the passenger seat of a white vehicle. The vehicle seemingly hit the rear bumper of another car. The clip then showcases several other cars doing donuts in the street and speeding. After that, the clip cuts to the five men who were taken into custody at a police station.

"Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrest," Red Corner MMA tweeted.

More on Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla first gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, when a video of him driving a motorized scooter and schooling another person about the lockdown restrictions went viral on social media. Following this, several other videos featuring the 20-year-old gained him immense popularity online as well.

Hasbulla has dwarfism caused by a growth hormone deficiency and is reported to be 3 foot 4 inches tall. The Russian internet sensation’s popularity has continued to rise. He has also collaborated with Barstool Sports' Caleb Presley for his Sundae Conversation interview series. This was Hasbulla's first interview. Moreover, recently, the UFC also signed the 20-year-old to a five-year promotion contract in September 2022.

