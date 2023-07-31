Have Fortnite players spotted a potential new Marvel teaser? Click here to find out more

Fortnite is one of the most popular games and is played by many people around the world. Ever since the game launched, it has left its users excited with each of its new updates. Epic Games has always been eager to collaborate with a wide range of massive media companies.

Recently, the gigantic gaming company surprised its users and fans with its collaboration with Futurama and Transformers to the Terminator and Barbenheimer. A rumor has even recently circulated that very soon Jujutsu Kaisen would be included in the game. And now, fans have recently seen a Marvel teaser in one specific region, raising the possibility that this is yet another teaser for a franchise in that Fortnite has frequently appeared. It is said that the company is working with Marvel for a new update, however, it is not confirmed yet.

Fortnite X Marvel and when it might release

The news actually began surfacing when a user had an intriguing discussion with the proprietor of a nearby comic book shop. The retailer disclosed the name of the next game, Fortnite x Marvel: Order Restored, after a quick email conversation. Also to inform you that as SentinelCentral points out, they might well be assets from a prior campaign that Epic is repurposing in order to avoid having to produce something new. Since Marvel itself is such a huge and popular media franchise, this comes in as a little weird to hint at a new crossover.

The very limited details that surrounding hints that the comic will be out towards Chapter 4’s end. However, Epic Games is probably utilizing this season to develop some major content that will later be expanded upon in the comics. The Marvels, which follows Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan as they look through a wormhole connected to the Kree, is the upcoming Marvel film. This might be the beginning of some of the biggest crossover stuff for that movie, which doesn't come out until November.

Fortnite's collab with Furturama and Terminator

While the speculation of Epic’s new collab with Marvel continues, we can only wait for an official announcement, In the meantime, Fortnite recently announced its collaboration with Terminator and Futurama. And with the latest update, users are able to buy new skins. It is also reported that Jujutsu Kasien might also enter the game for a cameo.

Also Read: What is the Barbie feet trend? New TikTok challenge has health experts concerned