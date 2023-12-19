Have Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka called it quits? Exploring rumors as the Christmas singer is celebrating holidays alone

As Mariah Carey prepares to leave for her customary holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado, without her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, speculations of a possible separation have risen, leaving fans and the media alike concerned about the state of their seven-year relationship. Tanaka's absence from Carey's past holiday trips, along with observations of Carey's mood throughout her recent tour, has stoked conjecture about the condition of their romance, as per Page Six.

The solo Aspen retreat: A break from tradition

Mariah Carey, 54, has opted to spend the Christmas season without Tanaka, 40, her backup dancer and boyfriend of seven years, in a change from their normal shared festivities. Moroccan and Monroe, the couple's 12-year-old twins, had previously celebrated the holidays together. However, this year's solo endeavor has sparked speculation about a possible separation.

Onstage absence and fan concerns

The rumors gathered traction during Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! tour stop at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif., where fans observed Tanaka's noticeable absence. Tanaka has been a continuous fixture on Carey's tours since 2006, and he is well-known for his long-standing professional connection with her. Observant fans flocked to social media to express their displeasure with Mariah Carey's tone during her performances, with some remarking that the normally upbeat singer seemed melancholy.

Social media reactions ranged from remarking that Carey "doesn't want to be there" to speculating that "something is going on behind the scenes." Concerns about Carey's well-being grew as fans posted videos of her performances, fueling speculation that the singer was going through a hard patch, as per Page Six.

Carey's enigmatic statements and tough year

Carey, in an interview with People earlier this month, alluded to a difficult year without going into any specifics, adding fuel to the rumor mill. "I've been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, a year. Since last year—because last year wasn't the greatest," said Carey. While the Grammy winner did not expand on the reasons for her challenging year, admirers hypothesized that personal issues may have played a role in the apparent shift in her holiday plans.

Despite the uncertainty in her personal life, Carey expressed gratitude for the year, though she said it wasn't her "most fun version of Christmas ever." The ambiguous comment left fans and the media wondering about the probable reasons behind Carey's lack of holiday spirit.

The Bryan Tanaka connection: A decade of collaboration

Carey and Tanaka's relationship has lasted a decade, going from working cooperation to a loving connection. The pair resumed their affair after originally breaking up in 2017, shortly after Carey's divorce from billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer. The recent solitary holiday celebration deviates from their usual pattern of shared holidays, prompting concerns about the state of their relationship.

