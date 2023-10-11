'He may get choked': Dillon Danis sends warning shot to Logan Paul following Conor McGregor advice

The fight between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul has taken an unprecedented turn in the world of celebrity boxing. The rivalry between these two fighters has erupted outside of the boxing ring, with threats of rule-breaking and an odd call-out from none other than Conor McGregor, a fellow UFC legend and Danis' training partner, as per Dexerto. This forthcoming boxing contest, scheduled for October 14, is a show of pride, competition, and entertainment.

The drama surrounding the Dillon Danis and Logan Paul anticipated fight

The fight's drama took an unexpected turn when Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal, filed a lawsuit. This legal squabble adds another degree of complication to an already contentious rivalry. At one point, Danis threatened to skip the bout, which caused consternation among supporters. These pre-fight shenanigans, however, appear to be part of the advertising strategy.

According to Dexerto, Dillon Danis flew to the United Kingdom to prepare for his battle with Logan Paul, adding fuel to the flames. What's interesting is that he didn't bring a large crew with him. Many anticipated Danis to seek advice and assistance from his old training partner, Conor McGregor. While McGregor hasn't formally joined Danis' camp, he has been outspoken in his support.

ALSO READ: 'It bums me': Logan Paul launches online attack on Brendan Schaub following insensitive comments on Nina Agdal

Connor McGregor’s advice to Dillon Danis

In an unexpected change of events, McGregor urged Dillon Danis to wrestle Logan Paul down into an MMA guard position during the bout in order to break his leg. Of course, in a boxing contest, this unique strategy would result in disqualification, which may cost Danis a chunk, if not all, of his fight pay. But this does not appear to deter him.

Danis' confidence remains unshakeable in the run-up to the battle. Many people underestimate his boxing abilities since they've only seen him compete in MMA, where his striking may not have shown as clearly, as per Dexerto. He believes he has numerous tactics for winning in the boxing ring, but Logan Paul feels he just has one.

Danis’ shocking warning for Logan Paul

Danis' most startling remark occurred when he told Logan Paul that he "may get choked unconscious." This statement, together with McGregor's leg-breaking instruction, illustrates the level of intensity and unusual methods that may be seen in this fight.

According to Dexerto, when asked about the probable disqualification, Danis seemed unconcerned, saying, "Who's going to stop me?" While this may appear to be a risky strategy, it highlights Danis' resolve to make this bout memorable.

Advertisement

A disqualification would definitely make history and create headlines for days to come in the world of YouTube boxing, where spectacle frequently outweighs tradition. Logan Paul has already said that he needs his fight purse to defend the lawsuits filed against him, raising the stakes even higher in an already high-stakes situation.

ALSO READ: What is going on with CryptoZoo? Logan Paul draws flak for underwhelming compensation offers