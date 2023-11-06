'He prolly gonna run for President': Netizens in awe as MrBeast builds 100 wells in Africa

One of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, Jimmy Donaldson, often known as Mr. Beast, has the most subscribers on the platform. His fan base is enormous, and he's popular for creating some of the most captivating and intriguing videos. In his most recent video, MrBeast travels to Africa to address one of the most pressing issues facing the continent: the lack of access to clean drinking water.

MrBeast decided to take on the task of drilling 100 wells throughout Africa. Later on, the YouTuber claimed that the new well would supply water to the hamlet and adjacent area in addition to the school. After that, he gave new laptops, projectors, and books to a school before traveling to other areas where water was scarce.

MrBeast gets hailed for his generous act

The first well is constructed in a community in Kenya, where the locals celebrate having access to water. In order to drill wells and enhance water supplies, he and his crew traveled to several African nations, such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, and others. The film documents their journey.

MrBeast's most recent endeavor quickly became a source of controversy as trolls on social media attacked the YouTuber for being fraudulent. However, some netizens supported the content creator and praised his generous work. Many fans claimed that he should probably run for President or that he is making efforts to make this world a better place.

Here are some tweets of netizens

About MrBeast

YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" is famous for his videos about expensive challenges with real money rewards. In addition, he is widely recognized for his efforts to help others, which are detailed in his content and videos.

With over 206 million users, the streamer is presently the most subscribed user on YouTube. In addition, he is also the fifth most popular user on TikTok, MrBeast has 87.4 million followers on the platform.

