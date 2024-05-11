Heavy rains and flood in Brazil leaves nearly 100 dead and thousands homeless; Deets inside

Brazil has been hit hard by one of its till date worst natural calamities, which resulted in mass displacement. The country at present is struggling with its worst flood, heavy rain, and landslides, cutting off the Southern State of Rio Grande do Sul. The flood has virtually cut off the state by washing down roads and bridges, further leaving its airport swamped.

Everything to know about Brazil’s worst natural calamity

As per Euronews.green , Brazil's destructive flood has taken 100+ lives, rendering thousands of its population homeless. The southern area of Brazil experienced intense rain last week, resulting in subsequent floods, landslides, etc. As per the latest report from the state civil defense authority, approximately 372 individuals have been injured and 128 people are still missing. The estimations report that over 1.45 million people across 417 of the state’s 497 cities have been impacted by the catastrophic flood.

The officials mark this calamity as the “worst natural calamity” ever to hit Brazil. Rio Grande do Sul has been virtually cut off from the rest of the world, as its airport gets overwhelmed by water, leaving it inaccessible for at least 30 days. The capital city of Rio Grande do Sul, Porto Alegre, has reported dysfunction of several water plants, affecting the accessibility of water to an estimated 80 per cent of the population. Many areas have also been cut off their electricity access by the power companies for security reasons. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Deadly tornadoes hit Oklahoma once again, taking away one life; KNOW everything about the storm

What are Brazilian authorities doing to save its people?

The government of Brazil is trying its best to cope with the natural calamity as it continues to ration food and water supplies to hospitals and other safety shelters. As the large-scale destruction continues, the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, gave his words that the government will do “everything in [its] power” to support the country and foster the recovery of Rio Grande do Sul.

Despite all this, the on-ground situation continues to be terrible. Over 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes, while many are still waiting to be evacuated from the affected areas. The government has asked for anyone who owns “any kind of boat” to aid the emergency teams in evacuation. Officials have even relied on jet skis to aid the people, by displacing them. Approximately 15,000 soldiers, firefighters, police and volunteers are working day and night to safeguard the local population.

According to Brazil’s National Institute of Meteorology (INMET), the rainfall in the state started on 29 April, with over 300 mm of rain falling in less than a week. This event makes it the fourth environmental disaster the Rio Grande do Sul has witnessed in a period of a year.

As the country is still trying to cope with the calamity, the near future doesn't seem good. Brazil’s national center for natural disasters has warned that the region is at “high risk” of severe flooding. On May 8, Porto Alegre officials halted the rescue operations after the forecast of rain, lighting, and strong winds.

ALSO READ: Boeing crewed space launch delayed for safety inspection; Deets inside