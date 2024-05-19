Heavy rains trigger fresh floods in Afghanistan, leaving over 60 dead; Here’s what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths by floods.

Heavy rains have caused severe flooding in central Afghanistan, claiming the lives of over 60 people, as per the Guardian. The latest floods have devastated the Ghor province, destroying thousands of homes and vast swathes of farmland.

Abdul Wahid Hamas, the provincial governor's spokesperson, stated on Saturday that the province has suffered significant financial losses. Floods struck on Friday, affecting even the capital city, Feroz Koh. In addition to the fatalities, dozens of people are still missing.

Extensive damage in multiple provinces

The floods have far-reaching consequences beyond Ghor province. The western province has reported at least 50 deaths, and the northern province of Farayab has reported 18 fatalities and two injuries, bringing the total known death toll to 68. The floods also caused significant property and agricultural damage, with over 300 animals dead.

The recent disasters come just a week after flash floods killed 315 people and injured over 1,600 in Afghanistan. The World Health Organization (WHO) and various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have warned that the death toll may rise as rescue and relief efforts continue. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Rescue efforts and challenges

Reaching the most severely damaged areas presents numerous challenges for rescue workers. The Afghan Air Force suffered a setback Wednesday when a helicopter crashed during a recovery mission in Ghor province due to technical issues, killing one and injuring 12. Survivors of the floods are homeless and without jobs, as entire communities have been destroyed.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has brought attention to the challenges of delivering aid, with many areas, particularly in Baghlan, inaccessible by truck. The World Food Programme is looking into alternative ways to provide food to those affected.

Ongoing risk and aid shortages

Afghanistan is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters and climate change. Since the Taliban took over in 2021, the country has struggled with reduced aid, further limiting its ability to respond to such crises.

The recent floods have exacerbated existing problems, with some health facilities rendered inoperable and an increase in cases of waterborne diseases in affected areas. The monsoon season has brought torrential rains, causing widespread devastation and clogging transportation routes.

ALSO READ: NWS issues storm and tornado alert as Texas experiences severe weather conditions