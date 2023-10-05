Hell’s Kitchen BTS: Find out where reality competition cooking show was filmed

Hell's Kitchen has been a staple on television screens for fans of culinary competitions, since the reality show’s debut in 2005. The culinary challenges, fiery confrontations, and the high-stress environment that fans have come to love are meticulously crafted within this studio kitchen, providing an authentic experience for both contestants and viewers.

Now, as Season 22 unfolds with its signature blend of intense challenges and culinary drama, viewers may be curious about the behind-the-scenes details, including where the show is filmed.

Also read: Gordon Ramsay plans to bring hilarious meme to life with new show: All you need to know

Lights, cameras, kitchens: The set of hell’s kitchen

At first glance, it may appear that Hell's Kitchen is shot in upscale, spacious restaurants. However, the reality is quite different. The show is actually filmed on a studio set designed to resemble a massive kitchen. This unique approach allows for controlled filming conditions and ensures that every aspect of the competition is captured flawlessly.

In the early seasons, Hell's Kitchen found its home in West Hollywood, California. Season 3 saw a shift to Los Angeles before the production eventually settled in Culver City. More recent seasons, such as 19 and 20, took the show to Las Vegas, adding a touch of glamour to the series. Given this history, it's safe to assume that Season 22 continues the tradition of filming in California or Nevada, as reported by Dexerto.

Hell’s Kitchen restaurants across the U.S.

While fans can't dine in the actual Hell's Kitchen set where contestants compete, they can experience a taste of the show at one of the Hell's Kitchen restaurants scattered across the United States. These establishments offer a dining experience inspired by Gordon Ramsay's iconic show.

Hell's Kitchen restaurants can be found in various cities, including Atlantic City, Miami, Connecticut, Washington D.C., Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Southern California. Each restaurant aims to capture the essence of the TV series with its culinary offerings and unique ambiance.

As the current season progresses, the contestants are vying for a remarkable prize: a position as the head chef at the Hell's Kitchen restaurant located within Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. While the winner's identity remains a closely guarded secret, anticipation is building for the talented chef who will earn the coveted title and the opportunity to helm one of Ramsay's prestigious kitchens.

Also read: Is Gordon Ramsay working on show after his super-hit 'ballistic' meme called Idiot Sandwich? DEETS inside