Herbert Swilley-Timothy Smith case explained: Details involving USD 333K life insurance fraud come out

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office, which arrested the Florida man in connection with the killing over the weekend, said that he stood to get 333,000 dollars in life insurance payouts in addition to the thousands of dollars he raised on GoFundMe following the death of his husband.

After Timothy Floyd Smith was allegedly killed, 55-year-old Herbert Swilley was taken into custody on Friday and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence on Saturday. The Marion County Jail is holding him without bond, according to Law and Crime.

ALSO READ: What did Mark McNamara do? San Jose cop resigns following racist texts controversy

Herbert Swilley-Timothy Smith case

What happened to Timothy Smith?

Authorities assert that Swilley gave Smith a megadose of diphenhydramine—30 times the permitted dosage—which is a common chemical in over-the-counter allergies and sleep aids before strangling to death.

Authorities investigated Swilley

Deputies stated that Swilley drove Timothy's car to the apartment where he abandoned it after the murder, according to Law & Crime. After returning home, Swilley used their Ring camera app; however, investigators discovered that there were no surveillance tapes from that evening.

A few hours later, Swilley drove to the landfill and, before continuing with his day, he handed off what seemed to be two rugs from their home. Mounds of evidence that revealed years of domestic abuse, a purported cover-up attempt, and a financial motive for the homicide were discovered by police while they were assembling the case during the inquiry. Authorities claim that Swilley killed the victim after learning that the victim intended to leave him during the night of March 23–24.

Swilley was declared the prime suspect

In August, Swilley shared a spooky Happy Anniversary message on Facebook, the same day he was declared the main suspect in his partner's murder. Just weeks after Smith's passing in April, Swilley used GoFundMe to raise nearly $2,200 for a "celebration of life" expenditures, according to Fox News.

While Swilley was initially cooperating with the investigation, his initial statements were deemed by the investigators to be "false, misleading self-serving, or contradicted by other evidence." Swilley's lawyer responded to the police' request for a second interview by saying that he would assist them if he was spared from prosecution for Smith's murder.

Swilley's next hearing

According to Law and Crime, Sandy Reils, Smith's sister, told WESH that she didn't find out about her brother's death from her own brother-in-law but rather via social media. According to deputies, Swilley killed his husband because he was expecting a $333,000 payout from Smith's insurance policy. December 5, is Swilley's next court date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What happened to Paul Kessler? Incident explored as 69-year-old Jewish man passes away