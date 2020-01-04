Chandra Grahan 2020: HERE's everything you need to know about the first Lunar Eclipse of 2020

Chandra Grahan 2020: First eclipse of the year will take place on January 10th, and India will get to witness it this time. Read below to know more about the first lunar eclipse of 2020.

The year 2020 has finally begun, and with that, the first Lunar Eclipse of 2020 is almost here. Of the four lunar eclipses that are going to occur in 2020, the first one is going to take place on January 10. Reports suggest that the lunar eclipse, which is assumed to last for 4 hours, will be visible from India. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing the sun’s light from reaching the Moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 date and time:

When it comes to the timing, the reports suggest that the lunar eclipse will take place from around 10.30 PM to 2.30 AM. And during this phase, around 90 per cent of the Moon's surface will be covered partially by the Earth, and only the outer part of the shadow will be visible. India will get to witness the eclipse, but the US will not since it will occur during its daylight hours.

Apart from India, countries across Asia, Europe and Africa will be able to see the eclipse. Not only these countries, but even Australia will be able to see the eclipse. For people who are interested to know more about this, let us tell you that unlike a solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse can be viewed through naked eyes.

Apart from January 10th, the lunar eclipse will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

