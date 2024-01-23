Here's how a passenger saved an NYC-bound flight after finding missing wing screws moments before takeoff

In a thrilling turn of events last week, a New York-bound Virgin Atlantic plane almost avoided disaster when an observant British traveler detected missing screws on the plane's wing shortly before departure. Phil Hardy, 41, became an unexpected hero when he swiftly warned the cabin crew, resulting in the cancellation of Flight VS127 at Manchester Airport in the United Kingdom on January 15 as per the New York Post.

A critical discovery unfolds

The startling occurrence unfolded after a normal safety lecture for passengers settling onto the Airbus A330 aircraft. Phil Hardy, a seasoned flyer, saw four missing screws on the plane's wing, which instantly aroused concerns. Hardy's fast thinking and immediate action would shortly prove critical in averting calamity.

Hardy recounted the key moment, expressing his initial concern for his partner's anxiety saying, "I'm a good flyer, but my partner was not loving the information I was telling her and starting to panic, and I was trying to put her mind at rest as much as I could." When faced with a vital option, Hardy elected to bring it to the notice of the cabin crew, setting off a series of events that resulted in the flight's cancelation.

Swift response by Virgin Atlantic and Airbus

Engineers were dispatched immediately after receiving Hardy's alarm to undertake full maintenance inspections on the damaged Airbus A330. A Virgin Atlantic official informed customers that safety is the airline's primary concern and that no passengers or crew members' well-being was jeopardized during the incident. Virgin Atlantic decided to cancel the flight to allow for precautionary additional engineering maintenance tests, assuring a thorough examination.

Concerns regarding air travel safety have grown in response to recent aviation disasters, including the scary circumstance in which an Alaska Airlines jet suffered structural difficulties in mid-flight. Virgin Atlantic and Airbus informed the public that the missing screws presented no threat to the wing's structural integrity or load capabilities. Neil Firth, Airbus' local chief wing engineer for the A330, commented, "Each of these panels has 119 fasteners, so there was no impact on the structural integrity or load capability of the wing, and the aircraft was safe to operate."

While the event caused flight cancellations and annoyance for customers, Virgin Atlantic thanked Phil Hardy for his awareness and apologized for the delays. The airline reiterated its commitment to safety, informing passengers that the aircraft underwent further maintenance inspections and that the missing fasteners had been swiftly replaced. The tale demonstrates the essential role that passengers can play in assuring air travel safety, as well as the industry's commitment to maintaining strict safety standards.

