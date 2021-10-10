Here's who Shahid Afridi thinks will win the upcoming India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup clash

The ICC T20 World Cup is set to begin in Dubai on 17 October and one of the most exciting clashes will undoubtedly be the India vs Pakistan match. The Men in Blue will be playing the Pakistan T20 team on 24 October at the Dubai International Stadium. And while die-hard cricket fans will be waiting with bated breath to witness the drama, Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi has shared his views on who he thinks will win the match.

Afridi, who runs a successful YouTube channel, said that whichever team will manage the extreme pressure well, will defeat the opposite team. The former T20 WC winner said that the outcome of the intense cricket match depends on whichever team will make the least number of mistakes.

"See, India vs Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. And whichever team handles pressure better will win. Also, whichever teams make the smallest of mistakes has a better chance of winning," Afridi said in his YouTube video.

India and Pakistan both have a strong squad for T20 World Cup. As per latest reports, Pakistan brought back veteran batter Shoaib Malik into their squad. Malik replaced batsman Sohaib Maqsood, who will be sitting out of the T20 World Cup due to a back problem.

India, on the other hand, are yet to make any changes to their existing T20 WC squad. We will have to wait and see who trumps whom.

