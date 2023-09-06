'He’s not the bada**': Jake Paul accuses Nate Diaz of backing out of 10 million dollars worth MMA fight

Jake Paul is one of the biggest names in YouTube and influencer boxing. Since entering the realm of professional boxing, Jake Paul has been enhancing his already illustrious record by taking on mixed martial artists who want to give the ring a go.

In an effort to make his imprint on the MMA community, he has also pursued a bout with Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White. He thus signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to compete in their super bouts category, where he would make his MMA debut. Talking about his recent fight, Jake and Nate Diaz agreed to run the fight back inside the cage when Jake defeated Nate Diaz at the beginning of August. That was true, but Paul now alleged that Nate had ducked their 10 million dollar deal.

Jake Paul accuses Nate Diaz of backing out from their deal

Jake made Nate a two-bout contract with the first fight taking place in the boxing ring and the second taking place in the MMA cage before their boxing showdown on August 5. Nate concurred, but with the condition that it does not take place in the PFL as he had 'no connection' to the promotion.

It was something that Paul spoke about during an interview. “We’re at the drawing board right now. Nate Diaz ducked the $10 million offer, so he’s not the bada*s that everyone said he was." He further added, “I wanted to fight him in MMA and do something that no boxer has really ever done, which is, in the prime of their career, go over to MMA. MMA fighters have gone over to boxing, but I want to go over to MMA and Nate Diaz ducked the offer.”

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz's fight result

YouTuber-turned-MMA fighter, Jake Paul stood undefeated against Nate Diaz during their match. Paul defeated Diaz at the crowded American Airlines Centre with a unanimous score of (97-92, 98-91, 98-91). After injuring Diaz in the first round, Paul seemed to be cruising or winning the match pretty quickly. But Diaz was persistent, keeping the conflict tight the entire time. Diaz is a former UFC champion who made his pro boxing debut as he squared up against Paul.

