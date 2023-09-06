'He’s texting the wrong number' - IShowSpeed's editor accuses Adin Ross of baiting fans into drama

Drama seems to be an ever-present companion in the world of content creation and online entertainment. YouTuber Adin Ross has once again found himself in the midst of controversy, this time accused of inadvertently causing turmoil among his followers over a collaboration. IShowSpeed's editor took to social media to clarify that Adin had messaged the wrong number, leading to unnecessary controversy.

About the controversy

Adin Ross, for those who are unfamiliar with the issue, is a well-known YouTuber and Twitch streamer who has amassed a sizable fan base through his entertaining streams and partnerships with other creators. However, in recent months, he has been embroiled in a number of issues that have called into doubt his behavior and goals.

This current incident apparently began when Adin Ross allegedly texted someone, saying that he was cheating on his fiancée. Screenshots of the chat were shared on social media, and the drama swiftly spread. Fans were outraged, expressing their displeasure and dissatisfaction with the YouTuber.

However, it appears all the drama was for naught. Adin Ross, according to IShowSpeed, was texting the wrong number and inadvertently brought a completely unrelated person into the problem. IShowSpeed expressed his displeasure with Adin's behavior in a now-deleted post, accusing him of purposely pushing supporters into controversy about them.

IShowSpeed’s editor’s accusation

The editor's tweet reads, "He's texting the wrong number. But man, every time he gets into something like this, he loves saying that he's baited you guys into a drama about a duo and then hiding behind his 'mental health' card. Enough is enough."

The accusation raises several serious concerns concerning the accountability and ethics of content creation and internet entertainment. If true, it underscores the risks of purposefully seeking out drama and utilizing it as a strategy to grab attention and improve engagement.

Fans' reactions to these accusations

These disclosures startled and disappointed many fans, who felt betrayed by a person they had trusted and supported. Adin Ross has always been known for his amusing and engaging content, but this episode has raised questions about his motives and whether he actually cherishes his fans' confidence.

While it is important to acknowledge that everyone makes errors, the frequency of Adin Ross's problems raises questions about his behavior and character. It is critical for content providers to hold themselves accountable for their actions and the implications they may have on their audience.

