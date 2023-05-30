Hollywood beach shooting: Who is the suspect that wounded four children and five others on Memorial Day?

An unfortunate and heartbreaking mass shooting took place in Florida injuring multiple people including children on the occasion of Memorial Day. Continue reading for more details about the incident, the shooter, and the updates issued by the authorities.

What happened at the Florida beach on Memorial Day?

Nine people including four children were wounded in a mass shooting at Hollywood Beach in Florida on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. The shooting reportedly took place around 6:30 pm in the 1200 block of North Broadwalk next to a Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Subway sandwich shop. At least nine people were wounded in the shooting including four children. With the Memorial Day holiday, the location saw a lot more people than usual.

The victims include children between the ages of 1 and 17 and adults between the ages of 25 and 65. Some of the victims were hospitalized and while most were stable, one reportedly underwent surgery. Footage found online shows people running away once they heard the shooting happen. According to the investigation, a fight between two groups resulted in the shooting and one person has been detained while another suspect is being searched for.

Who is the suspect detained for the Florida shooting?

The one individual that has been detained by the police has been described as a Black male with dreadlocks. He was wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts, as per the authorities. Josh Levy, Mayor of Hollywood, tweeted soon after, "Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting. The @HollywoodFLPD Public Information Officer will be providing further information."

He also posted a video statement on his account saying he was "saddened and angered" about the shooting where "innocent bystanders were injured." He stated that this was a "complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public" and that having an "altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless." He added that the perpetrators of the incident will be apprehended and thanked the police and the paramedics for handling the "unacceptable" incident. Levy also wished the victims a speedy recovery.

(This article will be updated once more information about the suspect is released and when they are found by the authorities.)

