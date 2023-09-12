How are Inter Miami able to sell more Messi Jerseys? Find out the ingenious method the club has incorporated here

Ever since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the demand for the number 10 Jersey has skyrocketeLionel Messid. According to Front Office Sports , the demand is so high that Adidas, the official manufacturer of Messi's Inter Miami jersey, has collected a huge backlog of orders. Despite the scarcity of the new "Black and Pink" Jersey, the demand isn't going any lower. And that's when Inter Miami comes up with a plan that shakes the internet.

Inter Miami used a smart technique that helped them sell more Lionel Messi jerseys, fulfilling the merch's demand in a unique way. But here's the thing, even though the Floridian club has been able to meet the demand for the number 10 Jersey, the way it did isn't celebrated by many. In fact, Messi fans had different reactions to the new Messi jerseys. Let's get into the reality of this new jersey.

Inter Miami's Secret Formula To Sell More Lionel Messi Jersey, Amidst Rising Merchandise Demand

From a business perspective, Inter Miami made a very smart move to fulfill the increasing Lionel Messi Jersey demand. We all know how Messi fans are crazy about getting the new "black and pink" Inter Miami jersey. But its availability is not much, even though production is constantly happening. So what Inter Miami did is they reused their 2020 white jersey by adding Messi's name and Jersey number.

Now even though these are repurposed jerseys, they have attracted enormous eyes towards it. Lionel Messi fans love these not-so-new jerseys, as it's personalized for their favorite player's name and jersey number. But here's the thing, every business has pros and cons. The pros of this move by Inter Miami is that they were able to sell more Messi jerseys. In addition, they were able to manage the demand, ensuring that fans weren't left sad. But this technique isn't appreciated by everyone.

Read More: Who was at the game? See the star-studded list of celebrities who watched Lionel Messi's Inter Miami take on LAFC

Fans Have Mixed Reaction To Inter Miami's Not-So-New Lionel Messi Merchandise

While there are enormous fans who have showered great love on the repurposed Lionel Messi jerseys, there are some who believe otherwise. It became viral news when Franco Panizo shared a video of a store where these jerseys were being sold. Fans went ahead sharing their mixed reactions. "Give their marketing department a raise 👏🏼'' said a fan who was clearly impressed with Inter Miami's sales technique.

Another fan who wasn't very impressed, said " “Clever” to take an item that was on clearance 6 weeks ago and raise the price to $150? Sounds more like opportunism to me. They know the new “fans” will buy anything. They probably have no idea where that jersey is from. "

Advertisement

And then there was fun who liked White Jersey more. He said, "Rather have the white than the pink tbh". This fan gave us a totally different perspective when he said, "The rarity of those will actually make them more valuable in the resale market." He's got a point though.

Read More: Who owns Inter Miami? Taking closer look at ownership structure of MLS team Messi plays for

Advertisement

Whether we call it an excellent sales technique or a shortcut to meet surging jersey demand, fans are happy either way. But if we ask you, what's your opinion on this move? Do you think it was the right move to repurpose the old jerseys? Share your opinion in the comment section below.