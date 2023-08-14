How can I see Perseid meteor shower in India? Taking closer look at timing, duration and other details

On August 12 and 13, the Perseid meteor shower, known as one of the year's brightest, reached its peak. During this time, you could witness up to 100 meteors an hour. This meteor shower has been active since July 17; however, the best viewing opportunities are expected between August 31 and September 1.

The meteors, often referred to as the Perseids, seem to originate from the constellation Perseus. This beautiful meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through the debris left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. The streaks of light we see in the sky are produced when these remnants burn up upon entering Earth's atmosphere.

How to see a meteor shower in India?

To observe the Perseid meteor shower, seek out a location far from light and pollution sources around midnight for optimal viewing. If you're uncertain about a suitable spot near your location, consult an interactive light pollution map. A darker sky enhances the visibility of the meteor shower. Make your watching session comfortable with a cozy blanket or recliner. A telescope isn't necessary to observe the Perseid meteor shower at its peak.

Although Perseids are often observable, occasional lulls might occur. However, the wait is always worthwhile. Meteor showers occur when asteroids or cometary debris burn up in Earth's atmosphere. Among the most popular meteor showers for skywatchers is the Perseid shower, as it can yield a peak visibility of 60 to 100 meteors per hour. Yet, it's not just about the numbers—some of the brighter and more stunning meteors in this shower are sometimes referred to as fireballs. Viewers are awed by how these fireballs illuminate the night sky.

The Perseid meteor shower has been observed since the year 36 AD, captivating attention throughout history. Thanks to their recurring nature, they have become an annual event that both amateur skywatchers and astronomers eagerly anticipate. The Perseid Meteor Shower not only offers visual delight but also serves as a reminder of the vastness and wonder of the cosmos.

