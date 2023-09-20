How can you apply for 245 million dollar Fortnite settlement refund? Eligibility criteria explained

If you are a Fortnite player or have ever made an in-app purchase in the game, you may be eligible for a portion of the $245 million settlement in Epic Games' class-action lawsuit as per CNBC. This agreement is the outcome of a court dispute over alleged unfair practices in the game's in-app purchases and use of its virtual currency, V-Bucks. Here's how to get your share of the settlement.

1. Determine if you are eligible

You must have played Fortnite or made in-app purchases between January 2017, and September 2022, to be eligible for a part of the settlement. The agreement applies to both kids and adults who made purchases during this time period.

2. Opt-in to the settlement

You must opt into the settlement in order to receive your part. According to CNBC, this necessitates the submission of a claim form, which will be available on the settlement website once the court has approved the settlement. Keep an eye out for updates on when and where to submit your claim form on Fortnite's official website or other trustworthy sources.

3. Calculate your potential compensation

The exact amount you may get from the settlement will be determined by several criteria, including the number of claims and the total settlement sum. However, qualified players are expected to get between $245 for the unwanted purchase of V-Bucks in their bank. The precise method of calculation will be determined and revealed in the settlement terms.

4. Be aware of scammers

Scammers will very certainly try to take advantage of the situation, as with any huge settlement as per CNBC. Be wary of any websites or individuals who claim to be able to assist you in obtaining a greater settlement or who request personal information. For updates and instructions, stick to legitimate sources such as Fortnite's website or trusted news publications.

5. Stay Informed

Check Fortnite's official website, social media accounts, or other credible sources on a frequent basis to guarantee you don't miss any information regarding the settlement. These platforms are likely to provide updates on when and where your claim form should be submitted, as well as any modifications to the settlement procedure.

6. Read the settlement terms

It is critical to carefully study the settlement terms before submitting your claim. This ensures that you are aware of the terms and any exclusions that may influence your eligibility. According to CNBC, the agreements will include specifics about the compensation process, deadlines, and how the settlement will be dispersed.

7. Submit your claim form

When the claim form becomes accessible, make sure you submit it as soon as possible. There will usually be a deadline for submitting claims, so do not wait. If necessary, be prepared to offer information such as your Fortnite account details and proof of purchase.

8. Await your compensation

All that remains after filing your claim form is to wait for the settlement to be finalized and the compensation to be distributed. The exact timeline depends on a number of circumstances, including court clearance and the amount of claims received. Keep an eye out for official updates for any news about the distribution process.

