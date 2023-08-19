How can you recover your TikTok account? Step by step process explained in detail

Ever since its emergence, TikTok has turned out to be one of the biggest and most entertaining platforms of all time. It has helped a lot of celebrities and influencers to gain massive popularity. The app lets users post dancing videos, jokes, and advice while keeping up with the hottest trends. Through this platform, we were introduced to some of the catchiest hook dances, upbeat tunes, and most importantly, a lot of new faces. Over 1 billion people the app to showcase their creativity and talent. Even while the app could be a game-changer for fast bursts of entertainment, you might end up needing to recover your TikTok account.

How to recover your TikTok account?

Your account's inaccessibility might be caused by a number of factors, such as being banned or forgetting your password. Here are a few steps to recover your account:

Start the TikTok app on your phone.

You may access the login screen by tapping the profile symbol.

Next, you have to click on the ‘Already have an account?’ link

Next, select ‘use phone, email, or username.’

The following step requires you to click that if you joined up through email or another manner.

Go to "email/username" and choose "forgot password?"

Select ‘phone’ or ‘email’ to ask for a link to reset your password.

Enter the verification code you got once you have it into the app.

You can re-enter after changing your password.

Steps to reactivate your TikTok account

Note: Within 30 days, you can reactivate your TikTok account if you deactivated it.

Open the TikTok app on your phone.

Click on the 'login' screen that will appear when you tap the profile icon.

Select 'Already have an account?' from the menu.

Select "Use phone, email, or username" next.

You must click that next button if you joined up through email or another manner.

The 'reactivate' option will now be available.

When it comes to regaining access to your TikTok account, unforeseen challenges may occur. There are chances that you cannot log in using your email or phone number. This is when you may submit a request using the official TikTok form if you're having any problems or can't use your email or phone number.

