How did Barack Obama's personal chef Tafari Campbell die? Autopsy reports confirm new details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

A former White House cook, Tafari Campbell was discovered dead earlier this week after being missing while paddle boarding near former US President Barack Obama's summer home, according to Massachusetts State Police.

What happened to Tafari Campbell

However, according to the most recent reports details concerning the 911 distress call have emerged, and the call remains curiously withheld from official logs. According to reports, officials received a call at 7:46 p.m. (local time) reporting that Campbell collapsed into the water and wasn't able to resurface. While the call was recorded in the Edgartown Police Department's logs, the key information explaining the reason for the call was left blank. Surprisingly, every other call that night was fully documented. Divers discovered Tafari Campbell, the Obama family's personal chef, dead in a large lake on the island of Martha's Vineyard. Campbell, 45 years old, was paddleboarding when he vanished beneath the waves.

Obama’s multi-million-dollar Waterfront House

After leaving the White House, Obama bought a multi-million-dollar waterfront house on a northeast US island. It's the same area he used to visit with his family prior to and throughout his administration. According to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police, they attended to a call for a male paddle boarder who went into the water, seemed to briefly struggle to stay on the surface of the water, and then submerged and did not resurface. The body was discovered the following morning and identified later that day after a night-long search.

Obama's reaction to the incident

According to US media, Campbell worked as a sous chef at the White House prior to becoming a personal cook for the Obamas. Both the former president and his wife, Michelle Obama, were not in their residence at the time of the mishap, police reported earlier this week on Monday. The Obamas did not immediately reply, but a statement reported by multiple US media sources stated that the Obamas replied, "Campbell was a beloved part of our family" and that their "hearts are broken that he's gone."

