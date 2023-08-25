How did Bray Wyatt die? WWE fraternity left in dismay as former champion passes away

Trigger warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Bray Wyatt, most known for his various roles in WWE, died on August 24, 2023, at the age of 36. A heart attack was said to be the cause of his sudden death. Bray's health was complicated further by the fact that he had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year, which is thought to have aggravated his heart condition. Wyatt, once known as Windham Rotunda, began his wrestling career in 2009. By 2013, he had established himself as an essential member of the WWE main roster, engaging fans with his unique horror-themed identities. His characters such as 'The Wyatt Family' and 'The Fiend' were manifestations of his creative talent, making him one of the most talked-about individuals in the wrestling world.

Cause of death

While Wyatt's death was unexpected, it was not wholly unexpected. An earlier bout of COVID-19 may have created the groundwork for his heart problem. The link between the virus and heart disease is becoming clear, increasing concerns around the world.

ALSO READ: Who is Brynn Chandler? All you need to know about San Francisco 49ers' QB's girlfriend

The early life of Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda was born on May 23, 1987, in Brooksville, Florida. Florida, a state famed for its strong wrestling legacy, surely played a factor in Wyatt's wrestling goals. His wrestling career began in 2009. Wyatt's talent had gained the attention of WWE recruiters by 2012, and he signed a deal with the global wrestling juggernaut.

Bray Wyatt’s rise to fame

Wyatt made his WWE main roster debut in 2013 and quickly made a name for himself. His creepy, horror-inspired characters, paired with his in-ring abilities, made him a fan favorite right away. Wyatt's artistic vision extended beyond his characters. He won multiple titles over the years, solidifying his place among the wrestling elite.

Advertisement

Bray Wyatt’s achievements

Bray Wyatt won several championships during his time in WWE. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE Universal Championship, and the WWE Tag Team Championship are all on the list. His two Money in the Bank victories cemented his legacy.

Bray Wyatt's untimely death has left an empty space in the wrestling world. His unrivaled ingenuity, combined with his wrestling ability, set him apart from the rest of the WWE roster. His personality will linger on, demonstrating his lasting influence on WWE and its fan base.

Bray Wyatt’s lasting impact on WWE

The wrestling world will remember Wyatt not only for his championships but also for stretching the frontiers of character creation. For centuries to come, his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring wrestlers and artists.

ALSO READ: What happened to Nvidia stock? Share prices soar to record high as company reports USD 13.5 billion in revenue