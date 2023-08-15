How did Clarence Avant die? Taking a closer look at life and legacy of late music executive

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

On Sunday, Clarence Avant, regarded as the father of black music, passed away. Avant who was 92 years old founded one of the first Black-owned radio stations in the United States and worked with everyone, from Michael Jackson to Bill Withers. He was also the previous head of Motown. A statement from Avant's family claims that he passed away at his home in Los Angeles. However, the cause of his death has not been revealed by the family.

The official statement from the family read, “It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023."

Clarence Avants's legacy and his contribution

Avant had a bright and diversified list of accomplishments. Soul artist Little Willie John sought the former nightclub manager to manage him after learning of his reputation as a tough negotiator. Joe Glaser, a seasoned executive in the entertainment sector who has handled artists like Louis Armstrong and Barbra Streisand, became aware of him as a result. Later he managed Sarah Vaughan, Freddie Hubbard, and Kim Weston—who collaborated with Marvin Gaye on It Takes Two.

Bill Withers' career was launched with the first of the two record labels he formed, Sussex, which he also founded along with Tabu. Noting that he also received other honors, such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is important. Lalo Schifrin, the composer for Mission: Impossible, was one of the customers Glaser sent to Avant after taking him under supervision. A Reginald Hudlin-directed Netflix documentary from 2019 featured Clarence Avant's tale. The documentary, The Black Godfather, highlighted Clarence's contributions to the entertainment business as well as the type of work he conducted.

Clarence Avant's family

Clarence was married to Jacqueline with whom he welcomed daughter Nicole Avant and son Alexander Du Bois Avant. His wife, Jacqueline, was a popular philanthropist who had dedicated her life to aiding impoverished areas. She passed away in 2021 after a guy who had broken into the family's house murdered her. Avant’s son Alexander Du Bois Avant is an executive member of the entertainment industry, and Nicole Avant, his daughter, is a former American ambassador to the Bahamas.

