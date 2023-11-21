How did Donald Trump taunt Joe Biden on his birthday? A look at former US President's 'health examination'

Former US President Donald J. Trump, famed for his impeccable timing and dramatic flair, selected US President Joe Biden's 81st birthday to deliver a health report that raised more concerns than it has answered. The paper, signed by Trump's physician, Dr. Bruce Aronwald, described Trump's health as "excellent," stressing weight reduction credited to an improved diet and daily physical activity. The report's absence of detailed data, on the other hand, raises suspicions and provokes concern about Trump's health, especially given his constant jabs about Biden's age, as per the New York Times.

Missing metrics: Trump's weight and the enigma of numbers

The report's glaring omissions, such as Mr. Trump's weight, blood pressure, cholesterol readings, and medicines, leave a gap in our understanding of the former President's genuine health situation. This is made even more fascinating by Trump's self-reported weight of 215 pounds during an admission procedure at Fulton County Jail in August, which is a substantial decrease from the 245 pounds recorded in 2020. The absence of critical indicators raises concerns about openness and the dependability of Trump's health-care information.

While the study does not go into detail, it does stress Trump's cognitive health, noting that his "physical exams were well within the normal range, and his cognitive exams were exceptional." This focus on mental acuity might be a political maneuver, reflecting Trump's previous claims of passing cognitive tests in the 2020 race, as per the New York Times. The juxtaposition with President Biden's occasional linguistic missteps lends a political theatrical element to the story.

Echoes of past health claims: Hyperbole and contradictions

Trump's medical background is riddled with exaggerations and discrepancies. From Dr. Harold Bornstein's pronouncement in 2015 that Trump will be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency" to Dr. Ronny L. Jackson's 2018 claim that a healthier diet may prolong Trump's life to 200 years, the former President's health narratives have been treated with skepticism. The publication of a positive health assessment with no specifics follows the practice of selective disclosure.

Age, health, and political grandstanding

Age and health have emerged as significant factors in both Trump's and Biden's narratives. While Donald Trump issued his health report on Biden's birthday in an apparent dig, questions about both leaders' fitness for office remain. The story delves into how both Trump and Biden have downplayed age-related issues, with Trump bragging about acing cognitive tests to demonstrate his vitality. The focus on aging and health provides a dramatic background to the political play as talk about the 2024 presidential contest heats up.

As the public digests the cryptic health report and its planned release, the political environment is still driven by age, health, and transparency storylines. Trump's deliberate action, timed to coincide with Biden's birthday, adds complexity to an already complex political picture. One thing is certain as voters traverse the intricacies of health claims and political grandstanding: the junction of age and politics is a territory where every detail, or lack thereof, may become a focal point of public scrutiny.

