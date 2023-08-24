How did Inter Miami qualify for US Open Cup 2023? All you need to know about Lionel Messi's team's progress

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, once again overcame the odds to defeat FC Cincinnati in a thrilling matchup in the US Open Cup semifinals. By scoring twice in the second half to force overtime against the Eastern Conference team, the team pulled off a remarkable comeback. With an aim to win its second trophy of the year, Inter Miami will now play the Houston Dynamo on September 27 in the Open Cup Final.

How did Inter Miami fight its way into the US Open Cup Finals:

After a tense 3-3 draw, Inter Miami CF won 5-4 on penalties to make their way to the finals. After an hour had passed, Inter Miami trailed 2-0 before the World Cup winner Lionel Messi twice connected with Leonardo Campana to call for extra time. Josef Martnez then gave the Herons a 3-2 lead in the 93rd minute with a goal, but Yuya Kubo of FC Cincinnati tied the game in the 114th minute to force a penalty kick tiebreaker. Goalkeeper Drake Callender of Miami stopped Cincinnatian Nick Hagglund's fifth-round shot in the shootout, and Benjamin Cremaschi then scored to advance Inter Miami to their first U.S. Open Cup Final and second championship game of 2023.

Did Messi fail to score a goal?

For the first time in his Inter-Miami career, Messi failed to register a goal. Prior to his match against Cincinnati, Messi had scored 10 goals in his first seven games. Even so, Messi discovered a different approach to demonstrate his abilities as the best player in the sport. Inter Miami had to depend on a penalty shootout for the second time in a row.

The US Open Cup Finals

Following the dramatic semifinal matches on Wednesday night, the 2023 US Open Cup Final will feature two of Major League Soccer's best names. On September 27, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will face Héctor Herrera and Houston Dynamo FC.

Houston Dynamo FC defeated Real Salt Lake with a 3-1 victory in extra time on Wednesday night to go to the 2023 US Open Cup final at Shell Energy Stadium. The difference for Ben Olsen's team came from late goals from midfielders Coco Carrasquilla and Luis Caicedo. After winning in 2018, Houston is vying for their second US Open Cup championship in six years.

