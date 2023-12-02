How did Justice Sandra Day O’Connor die? Cause of death revealed as former Supreme Court Justice passes away at 93

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Sandra Day O'Connor, the trailblazing jurist and the first woman to grace the United States Supreme Court, passed away on Friday at 93, leaving an indelible mark on American legal history. Serving from the early 1990s until her retirement in 2005, O'Connor held the pivotal role of the court's swing justice, often delivering decisive votes in contentious cases. Her pragmatic approach, though criticized for lacking a consistent judicial philosophy, earned praise for its moderating influence. With key decisions ranging from school vouchers to the 2000 Florida recount, O'Connor's legacy reflects a nuanced and influential era in the nation's highest court.

How did Sandra Day O’Connor die?

Sandra Day O'Connor, passed away at the age of 93 due to complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

O'Connor exhibited unwavering dedication to justice and public service until her retirement at age 75. In a poignant move, she abruptly stepped down from the Supreme Court in 2005 to care for her husband, John, who battled Alzheimer's disease until his passing at age 79 in 2009. Despite this personal challenge, O'Connor remained an active force in legal and civic discourse. Advocating against the politicization of judicial appointments, she urged states to reform their processes. Simultaneously, she passionately asserted the need for robust civics education in the nation's public schools.

While her historic appointment as the first woman justice influenced the trajectory of gender representation in the judiciary, O'Connor consistently emphasized that gender should not dictate legal decisions. Her impact extended beyond breaking gender barriers; she inspired other states to diversify their supreme courts. O'Connor, however, rejected the notion that a woman's perspective inherently differed in judicial matters. Fond of a supporter's letter reminding her that robes are donned the same way, she underscored her commitment to impartiality. Sandra Day O'Connor's legacy thus encompasses not only groundbreaking achievements but also an enduring commitment to justice, education, and the integrity of the judiciary.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did legendary TV reporter Pablo Guzman die? Exploring cause of death of late 73-year old

Sandra Day O’Connor’s trailblazing career

Sandra Day O'Connor's journey from the expansive Lazy B cattle ranch along the Arizona-New Mexico border shaped her early years. Raised on the 160,000-acre ranch, O'Connor's immersion in the high desert country laid the foundation for her resilience. After graduating from Stanford University Law School, where she formed lasting bonds with her future husband, John, and Chief Justice William Rehnquist, O'Connor entered public service. Her trajectory included four years in the Arizona attorney general's office, followed by a groundbreaking role as a state senate majority leader, a first for any woman in the United States. Transitioning to the judiciary, O'Connor secured a position as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, showcasing her multifaceted capabilities.

President Ronald Reagan's quest to fulfil a campaign promise led to O'Connor's appointment to the Supreme Court in 1981. While sounding conservative during confirmation, she faced personal challenges, including a battle with breast cancer seven years into her tenure. Reflecting on this struggle, O'Connor shared a newfound perspective on cherishing each day.

Married to John since 1952, the couple raised three children and became fixtures at Washington social events. One such encounter, with Washington Redskins star John Riggins, garnered national attention when he playfully urged her to "loosen up, Sandy baby." O'Connor's journey from the Lazy B to the apex of the legal system exemplifies not only her pioneering spirit but also her enduring commitment to public service and personal resilience.

ALSO READ: Nanami's Death: Is he dead? Who killed him? All Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 angles EXPLORED