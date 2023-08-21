How did Lucy Letby get caught? Uncovering investigation which led to arrest of 'killer nurse'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

The UK's most prolific child serial murderer nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of killing seven newborn babies in a neonatal ward. Additionally, the 33-year-old was found guilty of attempting to murder six additional newborns at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. Lucy Letby, 33, who has been on trial since last October, was accused of overfeeding her newborn victims with milk, injecting them with air, and poisoning them with insulin. Letby's victims were either ill or delivered prematurely. In the trial which deliberated for 22 days, the jury at Manchester Crown Court in northern England came to all of their conclusions.

Timeline of how police caught Lucy Letby

In 2016, an inquiry was launched as a result of the difficulty in finding a medical cause for an unusually high number of deaths in the newborn section of the Countess of Chester Hospital. Despite noting substantial staffing deficiencies, poor decision-making in the unit, and a dearth of senior personnel, an independent study published in 2017 found no conclusive reason for the rise in death rates. In 2017, the hospital alerted the neighborhood's police force, the Cheshire Constabulary, which then launched its own investigation. There were 70 police officers and civilian staff members working on the case at its height. Police declared the investigation closed after investigators collected over 32,000 documents and spoke with 2,000 persons. After a long investigation, Letby was accused of murdering seven newborns and trying to kill ten more between June 2015 and June 2016.

Lucy Letby was charged with undermining the kids' treatment in a variety of ways, including adding air into their bloodstreams, giving them excessive insulin doses, disconnecting their breathing devices, and more. Letby was taken into custody in relation to the inquiry in 2018 and 2019 but was never prosecuted. Following a criminal probe by the Cheshire police into the deaths of 17 infants between March 2015 and July 2016, she was finally detained and prosecuted in 2020. Prosecutors claimed to have presented evidence on Friday that Ms. Letby killed her victims. The most important pieces of evidence in the case included staffing schedules that revealed the nurse was the "one common denominator" in a string of unexpected health issues and deaths in the unit and medical records that had fabricated comments added by Ms. Letby.

