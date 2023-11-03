How did Ninja mock Dr. Disrespect? Fortnite streamer reacts to The Doc's comments on multi-streaming

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins announced in September 2022 that he ended his partnership with Twitch and was embarking on a journey to multi-stream on almost all platforms.

Previously, Twitch streamers could only multistream on mobile-exclusive websites like Instagram and TikTok, but during TwitchCon 2023, the restrictions were lifted for multistreaming on YouTube and Kick. After Dr. Disrespect expressed his opinions on multi-streams on Twitter/X, Ninja quickly responded by making fun of him.

Ninja gets back at Dr. Respect by calling out his Twitch ban

To begin the debate between the two most popular creators on the internet, Doc said, "If you have to multistream, that's because you're not good enough for one platform." Blevins made fun of the two-time Twitch user's popular permanent ban, indicating that he took this rather personally.

Ninja remarked, "Says the guy who can’t stream on the biggest live-streaming platform atm." Doc replied in a typical way with a humorous Photoshop of himself and Ninja.

However, it's evident that the two are merely joking around on Twitter and are not actually at odds with one another. Dr. Disrespect has not yet disclosed the reason behind the 2020 permanent ban. But since then, he's built a respectable online presence on YouTube Gaming.

Twitch CEO revealed in October that some streamers who had been permanently banned would now be able to regain access to their accounts, many speculated that Doc would soon be making a comeback to the website owned by Amazon.

Who is Dr. Disrespect?

American streamer Herschel "Dr DisRespect" is popular for his battle royale gameplay in games like PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Fortnite. He had accumulated an astonishing four million followers before his channel was abruptly suspended from Twitch.

He moved to YouTube shortly after the ban and now has over 4.5 million subscribers. Due to his audacious and brazen persona, Dr. DisRespect has feuded with numerous other YouTubers and streamers.

