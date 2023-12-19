How did Normal Lear die? Maude producer's cause of death finally revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death.

Finally, Norman Lear's cause of death has been revealed. Two weeks ago, the renowned American television writer, film producer, and campaigner passed away at the age of 101.

How did Normal Lear die?

According to a death certificate that TMZ was able to obtain, Lear passed away from cardiac arrest. Another underlying cause of death mentioned on the death certificate was congestive heart failure. His representatives confirmed in a press release that the legendary Hollywood figure passed away at his Los Angeles residence on Tuesday, December 5.

Norman Lear's achievements

American screenwriter and producer Norman Milton Lear produced a great deal of television. Lear, who is well-known for his extraordinary achievements, wrote, produced, or developed more than 100 shows. His iconic sitcoms from the 1970s, including All in the Family, Maude, and The Jeffersons, had a significant influence on culture.

In addition to being a television pioneer and a passionate political crusader, Lear received other honors, such as the National Medal of Arts and six Primetime Emmys. Beyond mere amusement, his legacy reflects a dedication to progressive activism and liberal values.

The well-known author was known for taking on controversial subjects with his TV series, the most well-known of which ran in the 1970s and 1980s and covered subjects like abortion, interracial marriage, and LGBTQ+ rights. He was also honored by his Hollywood colleagues for his noteworthy contributions to liberal causes.

