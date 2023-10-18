How did Pokimane respond to SSSniperwolf comparison? Twitch streamer calls out 'unnecessary' correlation

Comparisons between prominent individuals are as unavoidable as they are common in the wide and often turbulent realm of internet content creation. Such comparisons may lead to a conflict of personalities in the realm of Twitch, where broadcasters wield enormous power and a legion of followers. One recent battle that drew the attention of the digital world pitted Twitch's most-followed female broadcaster, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys, against the controversial YouTuber known as SSSniperwolf as per Dexerto.

The Twitter storm: A tale of unwanted parallels

It all began with a tweet that featured photographs of Pokimane and SSSniperwolf with the message, "My platform lets me get away with anything starter pack." This seemingly harmless post shook the internet community and elicited a strong response from Pokimane herself. She was known for confronting conflicts head-on and didn't hold back when it came to speaking her views.

Pokimane's swift rebuttal

Pokimane made her position known in her response to the Twitter analogy. "I'm vehemently against doxxing," she was quoted as saying, "especially as someone who has been doxxed, swatted, and stalked for years." She went on to say that the analogy was unneeded and that she didn't want to be a part of any narrative that said "women can get away with anything."

According to Dexerto, this message emphasized Pokimane's dedication to responsibility and her reluctance to be compared to SSSniperwolf. "I always try to apologize and do better when I make a mistake," she said. "It's fine if you haven't forgiven me yet, but don't compare me to someone who committed a crime and endangered people's safety."

SSSniperwolf's controversial actions

SSSniperwolf, whose true name is Lia Shelesh, has recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Doxxing fellow content maker Jacksfilms, where she shared an Instagram story in front of his house, was one of her most contentious activities. This behavior received considerable condemnation not just from fans, but also from other broadcasters and influencers. Another renowned YouTuber, Asmongold, branded it unacceptable and stated that there is a "line in the sand that should never be crossed." SSSniperwolf's activities were described by Jacksfilms as "creepy, gross, and violating," and he urged YouTube to take action.

Pokimane: No stranger to controversies

This isn't the first time Pokimane has been involved in an internet feud. She previously addressed Trainwreck one year after he branded her one of Twitch's most corrupt people. The argument arose from a discussion on the ethics of gambling on streams, something Pokimane has been outspoken about. Her unwillingness to sacrifice her morals and values for monetary gain drew scathing criticism from other high-profile streamers, including xQc, Amouranth, and Corinna Kopf, who accused her of attempting to farm influence and relevance.

