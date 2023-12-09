How did Russia trick US actors into recording propaganda messages against the Ukrainian President? Exploring new reports

In a shocking revelation, Russia has successfully duped several US actors on the popular video messaging platform Cameo into unwittingly participating in a propaganda campaign against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center detailed this propaganda effort in a recent report, shedding light on the exploitation of celebrities like actor Elijah Wood to spread false narratives.

Celebrities unwittingly coerced into falsehoods

The propaganda videos, initiated by Cameo users posing as individuals seeking help for "Vladimir's" substance use issues, feature celebrities making seemingly personal appeals to President Zelensky. Unaware of the sinister intent, actors like Elijah Wood, known for his role as Frodo Baggins in Lord of the Rings, delivered messages imploring "Vladimir" to seek assistance for alcoholism and drug use. The videos were later manipulated, adorned with emojis and media logos, and circulated on social media, often through Russian government-affiliated outlets.

ALSO READ: 'Not waste time...': Zelensky publically urges Donald Trump to reveal his plan to end Russia-Ukraine war

Microsoft's alarming findings and Cameo's response

Microsoft's report identified seven such videos since July 2023, involving celebrities such as Priscilla Presley, Dean Norris, Kate Flannery, and John C McGinley. Cameo, in response, refrained from public comments on ongoing investigations but emphasized that the misuse of its videos in Russian propaganda would be a clear violation of its community guidelines. The platform assured it would take necessary actions, including content removal and account suspension, in verified cases of guideline breaches.

Advertisement

Escalating disinformation tactics

This incident highlights Russia's evolving disinformation tactics in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The exploitation of unsuspecting celebrities mirrors a broader strategy that includes the manipulation of images featuring public figures like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian alongside anti-Ukraine quotes. Wired magazine's recent report exposed a disinformation campaign reaching millions on Facebook, further linking it to a Russian influence operation with ties to the Kremlin. As the digital battleground intensifies, these revelations underscore the need for vigilance in discerning truth from orchestrated deception.

ALSO READ: 'Raised a second Hitler': Ukraine President Zelensky believes Putin is capable of starting World War 3