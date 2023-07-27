How did Sinead O'Connor die? Exploring the core reason behind legendary singer's demise

Irish singer, Sinead O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56, shocking the whole of the industry while leaving behind her legacy. The doctors have not yet officially reported the cause of her death. The singer’s family issued a public statement saying, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devasted and request privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor who always remained in the limelight whether or not she wanted is now survived by her three children Roisin Waters, Jake Reynolds, and Yeshua Bonadio. Her beloved son Shane Lunny tragically passed away in January 2022. O’Connor was not only known as an artist but also an activist.

Sinead O'Connor and her troubled past

O’Connor had a very depressing past and was always quite vocal about it. Be it her mental health, her son’s death, or her parent's divorce, O’Connor’s past has been very disturbing. She had earlier revealed that her mother was physically, mentally, and sexually abusive and that her parents divorced when she was just a little girl. O’Connor later lived with her father but because of her behavioral problems, she was admitted to Magdalene's asylum.

It was when she was 18 years old, that her mother died. Despite her mother’s abuse towards her, O’Connor couldn’t get past away with her mother’s death. In 2002, O’Connor revealed that she had been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder. Later in 2021, she disclosed that she has been receiving a diagnosis for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Borderline Personality Disorder. But the most difficult phase of her life was last year in January when her son Shane passed away because of suicide. Just a few weeks ago O’Connor expressed in a tweet how she is still not over her son’s death.

Sinead O'Connor's music career

Beginning with the alternative smash The Lion and the Cobra in 1987, Ms. O'Connor recorded 10 studio albums, she went on to sell millions of records worldwide. This album, which featured Nothing Compares 2 U, a worldwide No. 1 smash and MTV fixture, earned a Grammy Award in 1991 for best alternative music performance.

She changed her religion to Islam a number of years ago and began going by the name Shuhada Sadaqat, though she still answered O'Connor. She also emphasized how tearing up the picture of Pope John Paul II on SNL was a turning point in her life of protest and disobedience as she discussed her memoir.