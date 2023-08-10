How did the Maui fire start? Explore possible reasons behind the Lahaina blaze

Content Warning: This article contains references to death

Thousands of people have lost power and had to evacuate because of deadly wildfires blazing in Hawaii, which are being stoked by a combination of atmospheric and ground conditions known as fire weather. The tourist town of Lahaina on the island of Maui was greatly damaged by a large fire, which caused several residents to flee into the oceans in search of protection.

According to official reports, the fast-moving flames are raging through the Hawaiian island of Maui, killing at least 36 people. Strong winds from a far-off cyclone have fueled the fires, resulting in the destruction of hundreds of structures and the complete burning of several neighborhoods.

What started the Maui fires?

When the flames started, there was a red flag warning for fire risk for a large portion of Hawaii, but it is still unclear what started the blaze. Wind gusts of over 60 mph rattled the island as the flames appeared to have started in vegetation before spreading quickly into residential areas. The fire tore through the seaside town of Lahaina with shocking violence and speed, tearing through crossroads and jumping across wooden structures in a town center that dates to the 1700s.

A general commanding officer said, “We don't know what actually ignited the fires, but we were made aware in advance by the National Weather Service that we were in a red flag situation — so that's dry conditions for a long time, so the fuel, the trees, and everything, was dry.”

The wind gusts increased on Tuesday evening, forcing the grounding of National Guard helicopters that had been mobilized as part of the state's emergency response to the wildfires. Sylvia Luke, the acting governor of Hawaii, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, allowing the National Guard to send out troops. On Wednesday, she prolonged the state of emergency. She also forbade non-essential air travel to Maui. Three big fires are still being fought by firefighters, and the western part of the island has been blocked to save evacuees and emergency personnel.

According to research, in the US, humans are responsible for around 85% of wildfires. This form of fire can happen accidentally as a consequence of leaving campfires unattended, burning trash, and throwing cigarettes out of the right way. Another source of human-caused wildfires, according to the EPA, is deliberate acts of arson. Although authorities point out that lightning strikes are a lot more frequent trigger, wildfires may sometimes start naturally due to volcanic activity and lightning.

