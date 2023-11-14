How did Thomas McKeown die? Timeline of gruesome death curated by alleged son explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of a disturbing incident involving violence and death.

A typical Saturday night took a deadly turn in R Bar's dimly lighted parking lot in Treasure Island, Florida. The air was heavy with excitement as guests enjoyed their evening, unaware that the night would end in a horrible occurrence that would stun the little beach town near Tampa as per USA Today.

A father-son encounter gone awry

As the clock approached 8:36 p.m., 86-year-old Thomas McKeown found himself strolling toward a black pickup vehicle. This seemingly insignificant gesture would soon become the cause of a horrible and frightening incident. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Thomas's son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown, was driving the truck when it backed into a parking place. Nobody expected this father-son rendezvous to end in tragedy.

Investigators think Thomas McKeown fell to the ground in front of the truck under the eerie glow of the bar's lights. What happened next was a nightmare: the vehicle, reported as a black Dodge Ram, ran over him, dragging his weak corpse over the hard asphalt of the parking lot. Surprisingly, the ordeal did not stop there. The vehicle then reversed and proceeded ahead many times, crushing the old guy beneath its wheels each time. The incident's overwhelming ferocity is impossible to understand, leaving the community in astonishment.

Mark McKeown's arrest and ongoing investigation

Following the grisly occurrence, Mark McKeown was captured and charged with the crime of leaving the scene of a fatal collision. The choice to run only added to the seriousness of the allegations against him as per USA Today. According to jail records, Mark McKeown was freed after paying a $50,000 bail, prompting many to question the quick release of someone involved in such a horrible conduct.

As the community deals with the aftermath of this catastrophe, concerns about the conditions that led to such a horrific incident persist. Authorities believe impairment had a factor, adding another degree of complication to an already terrible story. The Major Accident Inquiry Team (MAIT) is leading the inquiry, with law enforcement methodically piecing together the chain of events that ended in Thomas McKeown's tragic and brutal death.

