How did Tim Shelton die? Bellevue Baptist Church pastor's TRAGIC demise

Tim Shelton, the pastor of Bellevue Baptist Church, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 7, at the age of 53. The pastor is now survived by Susan, his wife, and their five sons. The church stated in a statement shared on social media that Shelton experienced a heart attack on Saturday while competing in a triathlon.

The church wrote, “It is with great sadness that we share with you the passing of Tim Shelton, Bellevue’s Pastor of Groups Leadership and Family Life. During a triathlon on Saturday, October 7, Tim went into cardiac arrest. Known for his kindness toward everyone, Tim touched many lives as he consistently lived out the faith he professed. While we grieve Tim's absence, we grieve with much hope, and we rejoice that he is now in the presence of the Lord Jesus.”

Who was Tim Shelton?

The information on Shelton's LinkedIn profile indicates that he has served as a pastor to young married couples and families since 2002. He also completed studies at Cordova's Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.

Numerous people who knew Shelton from all across the state and hundreds of comments on the post by Bellevue Baptist Church have expressed their condolences in response to the news of Shelton's passing.

1.2 miles of swimming, 56 miles of biking, and 13.1 miles of running make up the St. Jude IRONMAN triathlon. Shelton experienced a heart attack during the swim leg of the competition, according to a statement posted by IRONMAN Memphis on their Facebook page on Saturday. According to a statement from BPC Performance Coaching, where he received personal training. It was his first time competing in the event and he was "fit, ready, and super jazzed" for the event.

According to a statement from Drew Tucker, an associate pastor at Bellevue, Shelton "loved Jesus Christ" and he never hesitated to point people to his Lord and Savior. Tim aimed to represent Jesus with honesty and excellence despite the fact that none of us are flawless. He claimed that the late pastor was devoted to his family and church and that he lived a purposeful life.

