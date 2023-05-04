How did U.S. Olympian Tori Bowie die? Here’s what we know

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie has died at the age of 32. The news was confirmed by her representatives on Wednesday morning.

"We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company, Icon Management, said in a tweet. "We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

USA Track and Field also mourned the loss of the three-time Olympic sprint champion’s death in a post, as they shared a picture of Bowie smiling and holding up an American flag.

How did Tori Bowie die?

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department told PEOPLE that Tori Bowie was found dead in her home after they were asked to do a wellness check on her. They further added that there were no suspicions of foul play.

The department also informed that officers arrived at Bowie’s home on Bowman Drive on Tuesday afternoon to "conduct a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days."

Although the department said that there are no signs of foul play, they also added that any additional information on Tori Bowie’s death will have to come from the medical examiner’s office.

Tori Bowie’s career on track and field

Tori Bowie brought home gold for the U.S. at the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro. She also bagged the silver in the 100-meter sprint and bronze in the 200-meter at the 2016 Games.

After winning the three medals at the 2016 Games, Mississippi named November 25 as "Tori Bowie Day” in the late athlete’s honour.

Bowie also won gold in the 100-meter race at the IAAF World Championships in 2017, while also retaining gold for the U.S. in the 100-meter relay.

