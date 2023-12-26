How different were Kate and Prince William and Harry-Meghan's Christmas celebrations?

This Christmas provided a look into the lives of two notable royal couples: Prince William and Kate Middleton of the House of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of the House of Sussex. The contrast between their festivities was highlighted by pleasant events and distinct traditions as per Page Six.

Heartwarming portraits: Cherished moments amidst critique

The Cambridges released a candid black-and-white photo of their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. An innocuous portrait of the siblings laughing on a bench, oozing warmth, was snapped by photographer Josh Shinner. The festive event, however, was not without controversy, as the family's official Christmas card, which was issued concurrently, drew anger owing to a Photoshop glitch that deleted one of Prince Louis' fingers.

Fans immediately noticed a clear Photoshop error in the Christmas photo, raising doubts about the editing process and generating discussions about openness in royal communications. Despite the hitch, the Cambridges sent their Christmas greetings with the adorable photo, symbolizing solidarity in the face of flaws.

While the House of Cambridge coped with the fallout from a photographic gaffe, the holiday season was filled with compassion. The young trio joined their mother, Kate Middleton, at a charity associated with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. They chose clothes and toys for children in need, demonstrating a hands-on approach to giving.

Sussex serenity in California: A transatlantic celebration

On the other side of the Atlantic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Christmas in their California house in Montecito. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a more modest celebration for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as per Page Six. According to sources, they intended to spend the day cooking, playing games, and exchanging gifts with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, and friends.

This was a change from custom since the Sussexes had previously joined the Royal Family for festive celebrations. The couple chose a small party in California to reflect their changing family dynamics and desire for a more isolated Christmas experience.

Royal reunions and surprise appearances: Sandringham vs. Montecito

On Christmas Day, the House of Cambridge, comprising Prince William, Kate, and their children, made a public appearance at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England. Surprisingly, Sarah Ferguson, the disgraced Prince Andrew's former wife, made a prominent appearance, marking her long-awaited comeback to Christmas services.

Meanwhile, at Sandringham, King Charles and Queen Camilla resumed the holiday custom of entertaining extended family members. The monarchs were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and their cousins for a morning church service, demonstrating the continuance of festive customs.

In conclusion, the Houses of Cambridge and Sussex's Christmas celebrations differed in style and appearance. While the Cambridges handled a photo-editing storm with grace, the Sussexes opted for a calmer, more private vacation on the West Coast. The varied dynamics underscore the royal family's shifting character and the distinct pathways each household is taking in its own way.

